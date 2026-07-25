Government to reach out to cities beyond Bengaluru to encourage investments

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced that the government would come up with Vision Beyond Bengaluru initiative to encourage investments in other cities by offering world-class office infrastructure at highly affordable costs. He said the government will introduce the policy in the next 100 days.

Addressing CEOs from leading industries at a breakfast meeting here on Friday, Shivakumar said office space in other cities of Karnataka would be offered for as little as 50 cents per square foot and called upon industry leaders to partner with the Karnataka government in shaping the state’s next phase of growth.

Emphasising balanced regional development, Shivakumar said growth should not remain confined to Bengaluru and cities such as Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi should emerge as major technology and investment destinations.

Highlighting Karnataka’s economic performance, the CM said software exports had crossed Rs 4.36 lakh crore and it is expected to exceed Rs 5.5 lakh crore this year.

He said Karnataka’s Global Capability Centres have evolved from back offices into hubs of innovation, product development and high-value work, adding that Bengaluru continues to lead India’s office market absorption.

He said the government has already rolled out new IT, space technology and startup policies focused on DeepTech, digital infrastructure, research, industry-academia collaboration and entrepreneurship. Karnataka has also launched its Quantum Roadmap to accelerate the commercialisation of emerging technologies.