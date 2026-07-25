Have adequate funds to combat drought: Karnataka DCM Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: The drought situation of the Mysuru revenue division will be reviewed after the progress review of the Bengaluru revenue division in Chitradurga, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, has said.

He was addressing a press conference held to announce the continuation of flight training at the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur Aerodrome.

The venue and date for the meeting to review the Mysuru revenue division has not been fixed yet, according to Dr Paramaeshwara, who admitted that all of the state’s reservoirs have reached their lowest level. “If the progress of the four revenue divisions is reviewed, a complete picture of the drought situation in the state will be obtained, and a decision will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners in the state have been given Rs 5 crore each for drinking water, and Rs 1 crore will be given to each Assembly constituency, he said. He stressed that adequate funds were in place to tackle the situation, adding that he expected the Union Government to contribute as well.

“We will submit a proposal to the centre after the second week of August, but we have not received any response to the letters we have written so far. After submitting the proposal on the drought situation, a drought study team from the Centre will inspect the state,” he said.