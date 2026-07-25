Jakkur Flying School gets fresh lease of life as DGCA renews licence till 2031

BENGALURU: After months of speculation over a potential closure of the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr G Parameshwara held a press conference on Friday to quell doubts about the state government’s intent with the GFTS.

He announced that the school’s licence of operations has been renewed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and is now valid till July 7, 2031, giving the school a fresh lease of five years to continue conducting its training courses.

Parameshwara’s press conference was held at the aerodrome, following his inspection of the facilities. “This institution has been a boon for students from middle-class and economically disadvantaged families who dream of becoming pilots. The state government has preserved and developed this training institution over the years,” he said.

As of now, the GFTS has five aircraft, out of which three are operational: a Cessna 172P, a Cessna 172S and a Tecnam P2006T. The other two – a Tecnam P2010 and a Cessna 152 – are due to be operational soon.

The existing operational runway at the Jakkur Aerodrome is 954 metres long and a proposal has been prepared to acquire 10 acres more to extend it by another 160 metres, according to the DCM, who also addressed the issue of height restrictions around the aerodrome.