Karnataka backs pole vaulter Sindhushree

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Sports Dr G Parameshwara presented three international-standard poles to Shivamogga-based pole vaulter Sindhushree Ganesh on Friday, who has been selected to compete in the Asian Games in Japan.

“The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have procured three new international-standard poles for her. These are of the quality used in international competitions. The state government is also providing her with an incentive of Rs 5 lakhs,” he said.

Sindhushree’s late father Ganesh worked as an electrician, and dreamt of making his daughter an athlete and ensured that she received proper training. “Sports enthusiasts later noticed her talent and told her that she was a gifted runner.

They encouraged her to move to Bengaluru for training. After recognising her potential, she was trained in pole vault. Having received training from the SAI, Ganesh has now qualified for the Asian Games and will represent India in pole vault at the event in Japan,” he said.

“Her mother worked as a domestic worker and continued to encourage and support her daughter. I wish this talented young woman from an underprivileged family every success. May she excel at the Asian Games, win a medal for the country and bring greater pride to Karnataka,” Dr Parameshwara added.

Sindhushree set a new national record of 4.25 meters in the women’s pole vault, winning the gold medal and qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games.