Karnataka CM Shivakumar, TN CM Vijay likely to hold talks in Bengaluru on August 3

BENGALURU, CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph are expected to hold bilateral talks in their maiden meeting after becoming the CMs of their respective states at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on August 3.
Shivakumar has reportedly accepted Vijay’s proposal for talks, which could mainly focus on the sharing of Cauvery waters, and it is happening at a time when Karnataka is reeling under a severe drought.
Shivakumar, however, declined to divulge details. “I don’t want to reveal it now. We are busy with cabinet expansion and other matters this week. On some issues, we are ready to talk to everyone, share with everyone, work with everyone,” Shivakumar said.
A senior Tamil Nadu official said that Vijay requested the meeting with Shivakumar. “As of now, the meeting stands,” the official added when asked about the Karnataka CM’s response. Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Friday confirmed Vijay’s visit to Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery water issue.
“Karnataka has been saying that, as there were no rains, the state could not release water (to TN). However, as the Cauvery water is our right, the CM (Vijay) will get the water (through discussion),” Vinoth told reporters in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.
The talks assume significance since such CM-level talks on the Cauvery water dispute are taking place after 14 years. The last meeting was held on November 29, 2012, when the then Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar met his Tamil Nadu counterpart J Jayalalithaa on the suggestion of the Supreme Court. However, the talks failed. During the tenure of Edappadi K Palaniswami, a decision was taken to meet the then Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in January-February, 2018, but the meeting did not take place.
Meanwhile, the latest development comes at a time when Tamil Nadu revealed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in Delhi on July 22 that it had received only 3.44 tmcft of water as against the mandated 28.33 tmcft.
But Karnataka attributed it to poor monsoon and reduced inflows into its reservoirs, including KRS. Karnataka also informed the authority that it had prioritised drinking water over irrigation in its Cauvery basin. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) will take a final call on the stake claimed by both the states on July 28 .
Both the states have been at loggerheads for decades and have even developed animosity, especially during the distress period owing to scanty rains leading to political controversies with none conceding to each other over the water issue. The Congress, which is in power in Karnataka, is in alliance with Vijay’s TVK in the neighbouring state.
At the meeting, Shivakumar is likely to raise the issue of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir that Karnataka has proposed to build across the Cauvery near Ramanagara. Tamil Nadu has been objecting to it. Shivakumar, however, has said that the project would benefit both the states.
It is to be seen whether there would be breakthrough, as Tamil Nadu has already passed resolutions in its Assembly against the project. Karnataka’s Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is also likely to be part of the talks, told The New Indian Express that concerned water resources department officials will prepare the ground for the talks over the water issue. Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said that his state will never allow Karnataka to build a new dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.
Bengaluru-Hosur Metro project
Apart from the Cauvery river water sharing issue, the bilateral meeting is also expected to discuss the Bengaluru-Hosur Metro rail project. Hosur is about 40km from Bengaluru and is a major industrial hub.
Shivakumar and Vijay are also expected to discuss mutual cooperation to take on the NDA government at the Centre over the issues of the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, Special Intensive Revision, GST, among others.
Speaking at a conclave organised by a private TV channel in Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar called for greater cooperation among southern states. “When Karnataka grows, India grows. When Tamil Nadu succeeds, India succeeds.
When Telangana innovates, India innovates. When Andhra Pradesh exports, India exports. When Kerala strengthens human development, India becomes stronger,” Shivakumar said. He said the very spirit represents the true meaning of cooperative federalism and expressed confidence that India’s rise will continue to be powered by the success of the southern states, with Karnataka remaining committed to contributing to the country’s growth story.