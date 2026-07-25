Karnataka CM Shivakumar, TN CM Vijay likely to hold talks in Bengaluru on August 3

BENGALURU, CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his Tamil Nadu counterpart C Vijay Joseph are expected to hold bilateral talks in their maiden meeting after becoming the CMs of their respective states at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on August 3.

Shivakumar has reportedly accepted Vijay’s proposal for talks, which could mainly focus on the sharing of Cauvery waters, and it is happening at a time when Karnataka is reeling under a severe drought.

Shivakumar, however, declined to divulge details. “I don’t want to reveal it now. We are busy with cabinet expansion and other matters this week. On some issues, we are ready to talk to everyone, share with everyone, work with everyone,” Shivakumar said.

A senior Tamil Nadu official said that Vijay requested the meeting with Shivakumar. “As of now, the meeting stands,” the official added when asked about the Karnataka CM’s response. Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth on Friday confirmed Vijay’s visit to Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery water issue.

“Karnataka has been saying that, as there were no rains, the state could not release water (to TN). However, as the Cauvery water is our right, the CM (Vijay) will get the water (through discussion),” Vinoth told reporters in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The talks assume significance since such CM-level talks on the Cauvery water dispute are taking place after 14 years. The last meeting was held on November 29, 2012, when the then Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar met his Tamil Nadu counterpart J Jayalalithaa on the suggestion of the Supreme Court. However, the talks failed. During the tenure of Edappadi K Palaniswami, a decision was taken to meet the then Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in January-February, 2018, but the meeting did not take place.