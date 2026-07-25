Karnataka Lingayat camp to send out message to political parties

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s influential Lingayat community, which has the largest number of legislators, has launched a statewide ‘Basavanna Shakti’ campaign, accusing politicians across parties of exploiting their votes while ignoring — and sometimes undermining — their core beliefs. Murmurs of betrayal have turned into an outcry, with organisers claiming that vested interests are distorting Basavanna’s philosophy to keep the community politically tethered yet ideologically sidelined.

The campaign kicks off with a two-day camp in Hosapete on Saturday and Sunday, spearheaded by the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha and other pro-Basavanna organisations, guided by Mahasabha national general secretary and retired IAS officer SM Jaamdar and other prominent leaders. Similar programmes will roll out across districts and key taluks, eventually reaching Bengaluru with the goal of reviving Basavanna’s ideals of equality, dasoha (sharing), rational spirituality and social justice.

Organisers describe the movement as more than religious revivalism, rather it is an effort to reclaim Basavanna’s teachings through books, films and public statements. Many in the community feel their leadership has been too reticent in the face of these assaults.

Speakers at the upcoming camps plan to directly confront elected representatives, who according to organisers, treat Lingayats as little more than a reliable vote bank. “They come seeking votes in the name of Basavanna during elections. Once in power, many become indifferent and even hostile,” a senior organiser told reporters. Several legislators are accused of publicly aligning with figures seen as opposing Basavanna’s egalitarian philosophy.