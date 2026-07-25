Karnataka Minister George warns of action against violations in self-execution projects

BENGALURU: Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George on Friday said Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will initiate strict action against those who have failed to comply with the mandatory electrical infrastructure for Self-Execution (SE) projects within the stipulated timeline.

He said action will also be taken against those who have violated the provisions of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

In a press statement, George said that as per KERC regulations of January 12, 2006, Clause 3.2.4 (Self-Execution of Substations), projects with a sanctioned load exceeding 7.5MVA are required to establish dedicated electrical infrastructure, including substations and associated electrical facilities at their own cost before availing permanent power supply.

The objective is aimed at ensuring the required electrical infrastructure is developed simultaneously with large residential and commercial developments. This helps ensure reliable power supply in urban areas.

He said that so far, around 45 cases have been identified in Bengaluru and notices have been issued. Penalties of 10 per cent will be imposed in accordance with the KERC regulations. George said KPTCL had also identified projects that initially obtained approvals based on a sanctioned load below 7.5MVA, but were drawing electricity beyond the approved sanctioned capacity without creating corresponding infrastructure.

George added that the matter has also been discussed with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and he has ordered appropriate action in larger public interest. KPTCL Managing Director Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar has been directed to undertake a statewide review and submit a comprehensive report identifying apartment complexes, townships, layouts and other developmental projects which have exceeded their sanctioned electrical load without creating the mandatory electrical infrastructure.