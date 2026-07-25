Karnataka to build India’s first Museum of Innovation, Startups, Technology in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Karnataka will set up India’s first Museum of Innovation, Startup and Technology (MIST) on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at Rs 300 crore, Minister for Home, Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, said on Friday.

The minister announced that the museum would be set up at the repurposed Switchgear Factory Shed in NGEF in the city. The announcement was part of a slew of initiatives, including the Innoverse Foundation, increase in grant for deep-tech startups to Rs 1 crore under Elevate Next, a proposed AI University and others ahead of the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), that will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from November 17 to 19, with the theme-- ‘AI & Beyond’.

He said MIST will be a joint initiative between the UnboxingBLR Foundation and the Karnataka Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology and added that they have selected the Henegan Peng Architects consortium, a globally renowned firm behind the Grand Egyptian Museum.

He said that the Innoverse Foundation is a state government initiative to position Karnataka as a global DeepTech capital.

“Innoverse acts as a catalyst, mentoring successful revenue-generating deep-tech Startups to evolve from good product-market fit to industry dominance. The Foundation empowers the next generation of industry leaders by providing critical market access, access to essential capital, and expert mentorship”, he said.