Karnataka, US FDA discuss stronger regulation on food, drugs

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) held a strategic meeting to strengthen cooperation in food and drug regulation, with discussions focusing on regulatory standards, inspections, laboratory capabilities and quality assurance.

The Karnataka FDA highlighted several measures introduced to strengthen the state’s regulatory ecosystem. These include an online portal to block the sale of Not of Standard Quality drugs and monitor NDPS drugs, randomised inspections of drug sales establishments, a mobile application for inspections, and a track-and-trace system for food and drug samples.

The department also showcased its 3D visual training programme on Good Manufacturing Practices for pharmacists and pharmacy students, and a QR code-based public grievance redressal system currently under development.

Officials also highlighted food safety initiatives such as advisories against the use of artificial food colours in Gobi Manchurian, cotton candy, fried green peas and kebabs, the national advisory discouraging the use of plastic sheets in idli preparation, and the collection of over 85 lakh litres of used cooking oil under the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil programme.

The two sides discussed training for regulatory and technical staff, strengthening drug and food testing laboratories, joint workshops on Good Manufacturing Practices, and knowledge exchange to align regulatory practices with global standards.