Student found dead in MGRDPR hostel

GADAG : A female student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mahatma Gandhi Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (MGRDPR) hostel in Gadag on Thursday night. Veena Hanapura (25), a second semester student of Masters in Public Health (MPH), was found hanging in her hostel room.

Her father, Ramappa Hanapura, alleged that it was a murder and said the signature in the death note did not match with that of his daughter’s.

Ramappa said there were injury marks on Veena’s face and her body was hung at ground level.

Veena was from Gaddanakerio in Bagalkot district. She had gone to her room around 8.30 pm and did not join other inmates for dinner. When she did not open the door even after 11.00 pm, her classmates informed the hostel warden.

Later, when the door of the room was broken open, she was found hanging. They rushed her to the GIMS Hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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