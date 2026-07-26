37 taluks in Bengaluru division facing severe drought

CHITRADURGA: Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department Manoj Kumar Meena on Saturday said that 37 taluks in Bengaluru division are facing severe rainfall shortage and are reeling under severe drought.

Presenting a report on rainfall deficiency and drought at the Bengaluru Regional Division-level Development Review Meeting in Chitradurga, Meena said that all districts in Bengaluru division have received less than normal rainfall.

Bengaluru division comprises nine districts — Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, and Shivamogga.

“Of the 57 taluks in the division, 43 taluks are in the severe rainfall deficit category. Thirty-seven taluks have experienced extreme rainfall variation or severe dry weather for three consecutive weeks,” he said.

Meena further said that there is a fear that the number could rise to 100 across the state by the end of July. “In 57 taluks, sowing rate is less than 75%. Soil moisture has fallen sharply in 52 taluks, of which 28 are facing severe moisture deficiency,” he said. Meena said that major reservoirs in Karnataka are full only 48%.

There is 30% water in hydroelectric reservoirs, 54% in the Cauvery basin and 59% in the Krishna basin reservoirs, he said. The situation may improve slightly if there is moderate rain in the next 15 days as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), he said.