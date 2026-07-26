Cabinet expansion: Top brass to hold talks with CM DK Shivakumar, Karnataka netas tomorrow

BENGALURU: With Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as the Union Education Minister and the NEET protests coming to an end in New Delhi, all the decks are cleared for the expansion of the DK Shivakumar cabinet.

The Congress high command has summoned Karnataka party leaders, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, for talks in New Delhi at 6pm on Monday If all goes well, the swearing-in of 20 new ministers will take place either on Tuesday or Wednesday, an informed source told The New Sunday Express.

AICC general secretary (organisation), KC Venugopal, had informed in Bengaluru on Saturday that the cabinet expansion may take place any moment. The high command can no longer delay the expansion as the monsoon session of the joint legislature will be held in the first week of August.

Shivakumar, along with his predecessor Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief BK Hariprasad, are leaving for the national capital. Already, the state leaders have held talks with AICC general secretaries

KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala and finalised the list of MLAs to be sworn in as ministers, for which Rahul has to give his nod. There may be some changes as Rahul has insisted that new faces be inducted into the cabinet.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will also have his say, sources added.

Meanwhile, ministerial aspirants resumed their lobbying, with some of them meeting Siddaramaiah on Saturday. They are once again expected to go to Delhi.