CM DK Shivakumar puts onus on Deputy Commissioners to prevent paper leaks

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government has started the process for filling about 72,000 vacancies in various departments of the state.

Speaking while presiding over the review meeting of Bangalore division-level districts, including Chitradurga, Bangalore South, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kolar, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Shivamogga and Davangere, the CM directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the recruitment process is transparent and no leakage of question papers of competitive exams should be allowed.

The CM said CC TV cameras will be installed at all examination centres to prevent cheating and impersonation.

The CM said that he would tour the state to assess the drought situation. “A request has already been made to the central government to declare a drought, and instead of preparing a report based only on the information provided by the PDOs, the officials should visit the villages, check the rainfall, sowing, drinking water supply, groundwater level and prepare a report with adequate information. When a central team comes for a drought study, do not act in a way that humiliates the government by giving wrong information. All officials have been instructed to be at the centre,” the CM said.

To prevent people from migrating and remaining hungry during the drought situation officials should ensure that more individual and community works should be undertaken in the villages under the scheme and more wage work should be provided locally. Through this, the scheme should be utilized well, said the CM.