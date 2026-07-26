ED prosecutes RummyTime, Gameskraft in online fraud case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court in Bengaluru against Gameskraft Technologies, RummyTime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., their founders/directors and associated persons for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime generated through cheating users of online real-money rummy platforms. The complaint, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, names Vikas Taneja, Prithvi Raj Singh and Deepak Singh Ahlawat.

The ED said it initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered in Telangana over alleged cheating offences.

The agency alleged that the companies operated platforms, including RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship Rummy and RummyTime, charging commissions of 10% to 15% on stakes. The investigation allegedly found that RummyCulture used bots (automated programs or algorithms) to play against unsu-specting users and employed deceptive promotional schemes, including bonuses, referral incentives and “Instant Cash” rewards, to encourage continued gaming and higher wagering.

The ED further alleged that withdrawal restrictions and charges, along with aggressive promotional schemes, caused substantial fin-ancial losses and mental distress to users. It estimated the proc-eeds of crime at approximately Rs 19,984 crore. The agency said it had attached, seized or frozen assets worth around Rs 2,401 crore, allegedly linked to the accused and associated entities.