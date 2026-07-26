Elephant calf refuses to leave dead mother in Karnataka's Kodagu estate

MADIKERI: A wild elephant calf refused to leave the body of its dead mother at Anandpura near Ammathi in Karnataka's Kodagu district, delaying forest officials from inspecting the carcass.

The body of a female wild elephant, estimated to be around 30 years old, was found in a private estate in the village. The cries of the calf alerted villagers late on Saturday night, who followed the sound and found the elephant lying among coffee crops.

The Forest Department was informed, and officials, including Virajpet Range Forest Officer Shivaram, reached the spot on Sunday morning. However, the calf repeatedly prevented them from approaching the carcass. Despite several attempts, it refused to move away from its mother.

The forest staff later captured the calf using a net and tied it up to enable officials to inspect the carcass.

A post-mortem was conducted by Dr Mujeeb and Dr Naveen Kumar.

Virajpet Deputy Conservator of Forests Kirubananthan T confirmed that the elephant was about 30 years old. He said veterinary doctors found that the animal had suffered a spinal injury, leading to haemorrhage. He added that the calf was released after the burial of the elephant and was later seen roaming near the site.

Further action will be taken based on instructions from higher authorities.