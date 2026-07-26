Karnataka-TN Cauvery water sharing: Renewed hope for new chapter

Fourteen years after the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa famously arrived in Bengaluru with her ergonomically designed chair for talks with her Karnataka counterpart Jagadish Shettar, the Chief Ministers of two riparian states are likely to discuss the contentious Cauvery River water sharing issue on August 3.

In November 2012, the talks – which lasted just a few minutes – had proved ineffective. Since then, a lot of water has flown below the bridge. But both sides have hardly budged an inch on their stands, as it is not just a water-sharing issue but also a politically sensitive and emotive one in the upper and lower-riparian states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The issue has again come to the fore due to the sluggish monsoon, and demand of farmers from both the states for river water to save their crops.

Now, will the meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his TN counterpart Joseph Vijay, likely to be held in Bengaluru, yield any results? Can they take a political risk or antagonise farmers in their respective states? While the Tamil Nadu CM would be seeking to convince Karnataka to release water as delta farmers are facing water shortage, Shivakumar would make the most of the opportunity by explaining the state’s low reservoir levels and simultaneously making a case for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir. There is hardly any room for discretion. Opposition parties in both states too would be keeping a close watch on the developments.

The delayed onset of monsoon has adversely impacted agricultural activities, and Karnataka is facing a drought-like situation. The CM is visiting districts to get a first-hand assessment of the situation on the ground. The water levels in major reservoirs are low, and the administration is concerned about ensuring there is no shortage of drinking water.