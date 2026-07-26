Minister Priyank Kharge asks fire services department to prepare modernisation roadmap

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that Karnataka will strengthen its fire and emergency services to meet its future requirements.

During his visit to the headquarters of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the modernisation of the department.

It should focus on upgrading technology, infrastructure, manpower, training and emergency response capabilities.

Kharge said the government will fill vacant posts in the department in a phased manner and establish fire stations wherever needed. The government will positively consider proposals related to promotions, service conditions and welfare measures in the department.

According to a press release, Kharge directed the officials to prepare an action plan for effective utilisation of Home Guards for public safety and during emergencies.

He asked the department to submit a proposal to enhance the honorarium and other service benefits for Home Guards.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of fire accidents due to domestic LPG gas leaks, the minister favoured specialised training for fire and emergency services personnel. He directed the officials to engage with LPG marketing companies to explore funding for such training programmes through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives or other mechanisms.

The officials informed the minister that the department operates 219 fire stations, six fire control units, a fire service training academy, five companies of State Disaster Response Force, a fleet of modern

firefighting and rescue vehicles, advanced rescue equipment, and Agni-2 digital service platform.

They also briefed him about its proposals to construct new fire stations, procure modern vehicles and to implement modernisation projects.