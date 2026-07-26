My intention is to settle Mekedatu issue amicably, says CM DK Shivakumar

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river near Ramanagara would benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka. Reacting to his proposed meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, C Joseph Vijay, in Bengaluru on August 3, Shivakumar said he approaches issues positively and works towards finding solutions.

Shivakumar was in Chitradurga to chair the Bengaluru Regional Division-level Development Review Meeting.

“Eighty percent of the benefits of the Mekedatu project will go to Tamil Nadu and the remaining 20 percent to Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the issues of drought and drinking water would also be discussed with Vijay to reach an amicable settlement.

Shivakumar said he hopes to arrive at a solution to the Mekedatu row, similar to the Tungabhadra water issue. “In the Tungabhadra issue, I brought together Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil at Hospet recently and worked for the welfare of farmers in all three riparian states,” Shivakumar said.

On the demand for cloud seeding from various quarters, the CM said a decision would be taken after receiving a report from the department concerned.

On declaring drought

Shivakumar said certain guidelines must be followed before declaring drought. “I have directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed ground report, which will be forwarded to the Union Government. After the Central team’s visit, we will declare a drought. I am not going to bow to pressure from anyone in declaring drought,” he said.