Youth must not stop with celebrating Pradhan's resignation and continue their fight: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a victory for the awakened students and youth of this country. They must not stop with celebrating the resignation of one minister and their struggle must continue until the “incompetent and corrupt” government at the Centre is uprooted, he said.

Siddaramaiah said it was the victory of democracy and the Constitution. “Lakhs of students and young people camped in Delhi, braving the scorching sun, rain, hunger and ill health. Even in the face of police brutality, they refused to be provoked and continued their peaceful struggle. Their courage has kindled a new hope across the country,” he said.

The Congress leader said his party responded to the call of the hour and effectively discharged its duty as a responsible Opposition. “The resignation of the minister alone will not resolve all the problems plaguing the education sector.

As long as the masters of the school of authoritarianism and misrule remain securely seated in power, the departure of such disciples cannot reform the institution. Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has commercialised everything from politics to education, is removed from office, neither can the education system be repaired nor can India survive as a democracy,” the former CM stated.

The Congress will always stand with the people in the fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, he added.