BJP, JDS will corner Congress in Assembly: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the party along with its alliance partner JDS will raise all major public issues, including drought, guarantee schemes, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) irregularities and the proposed second airport in Bengaluru, and hold the Congress government accountable.

Vijayendra accused it of neglecting development despite publicising its guarantee schemes. Beneficiaries were not receiving the expected benefits under schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi.

The BJP would raise issues related to Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, drought management and governance failures during the Assembly session, he told reporters here on Sunday.

Vijayendra also questioned the proposed second airport, saying concerns have been raised over whether the project was being driven by real estate interests rather than public interest.

He accused the government of failing to reform the functioning of the KPSC and other competitive examinations and alleged that it was avoiding responsibility by citing the autonomy of institutions. He said the BJP would continue to press for reforms to safeguard the future of aspirants.

Vijayendra said opposition would finalise their strategy after discussions with JDS leaders. Discussions with the JDS were delayed due to the demise of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma.