Blast rips SUV in Bagalkot village, foul play suspected

BAGALKOT: A powerful explosion destroyed an SUV parked near a wine shop at Hipparagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district on Saturday night. Police said the vehicle turned turtle under the impact of the blast and went up in flames. One person sustained injuries in the incident.

The force of the explosion was so intense that parts of the SUV were blown several metres away. The vehicle is said to be registered in the name of one MG Toragal and was being used by Hanumanta Sangonda, the manager of the wine shop. The vehicle was parked outside the shop when the blast occurred.