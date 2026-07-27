CT Ravi faces off with cops at his house, refuses to accept notice

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Dramatic scenes played out outside the residence of BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi here on Sunday when the police went there to serve him a notice pertaining to a case.
City police station inspector Abhay Prakash and his staff arrived at Ravi’s residence to serve the notice, but the MLC flatly refused to accept it. Ravi and his supporters also strongly condemned the police action and accused them of serving as agents of the ruling party.
The case relates to Ravi’s alleged derogatory comment over the student protests in New Delhi. He had reportedly said: “What relation is there between the NEET exam and mullah?”
When the police arrived, Ravi repeatedly asked the personnel to give him the FIR copy first. “Did I mention about any religion in my speech? Does mullah mean the Muslim community? I spoke only about those who came to fuel flames and not about any community,” he told the police, warning them not to act as puppets of politicians.
“The police registered a complaint without verifying the facts. Why haven’t you taken action against Congress leaders against whom complaints are lodged?” the BJP leader told the police.
Lawyer Sudhakar and his colleagues along with a large number of Ravi’s supporters shouted slogans against the police. When the situation seemed to be getting out of hand, the inspector and his team left the spot.