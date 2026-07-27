CT Ravi faces off with cops at his house, refuses to accept notice

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Dramatic scenes played out outside the residence of BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi here on Sunday when the police went there to serve him a notice pertaining to a case.

City police station inspector Abhay Prakash and his staff arrived at Ravi’s residence to serve the notice, but the MLC flatly refused to accept it. Ravi and his supporters also strongly condemned the police action and accused them of serving as agents of the ruling party.

The case relates to Ravi’s alleged derogatory comment over the student protests in New Delhi. He had reportedly said: “What relation is there between the NEET exam and mullah?”