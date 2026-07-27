FIR against suspended KPSC chief, ex-staff

BENGALURU: An FIR was registered against suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman S Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former KPSC members, officials, and 29 selected candidates over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

The Vidhana Soudha police registered the case on Friday based on a complaint filed by Dr Manjunatha, a veterinary doctor from Hassan district, alleging paper leaks, OMR tampering, nepotism, leakage of candidates’ personal information, and large-scale manipulation in the recruitment process.

The FIR said that the KPSC conducted examinations on January 8 and 9 this year to recruit 400 veterinary officers and published the final selection list on July 17. Manjunatha has said that some candidates who had cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) scored less than 350 marks in the examination.

In contrast, several candidates with only average academic records in veterinary studies allegedly scored more than 400 marks, raising suspicion over the selection process.