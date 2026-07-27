‘Hussain Day’ highlights importance of secularism

BENGALURU: Upholding the need for secularism to bring peace in today’s world, scholars and poets spoke of Imam Hussain’s supreme sacrifice to battle injustice and the spirit of ‘Hussainiyat’ at the 34th Annual Hussain Day Convention on Sunday. Speakers drew parallels to the US-Iran war and Ayatollah Khameini’s killing, and the need for communities to walk together in peace.

“To me, secularism and Hussainiyat are one and the same. Hussainiyat teaches us that we should not stay quiet when our neighbour is troubled; it teaches us to speak up,” said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera.

The convention this year chose the theme ‘Secularism for Global Peace’ to foreground a world increasingly challenged by conflict, division and intolerance, and to uphold the principles of equality, justice, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, regardless of faith, belief, and background.