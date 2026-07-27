Jumbo calf mourns mother’s death in Karnataka

When the department officials, including Virajpet range forest officer Shivaram and others, tried to go near the elephant carcass, the elephant calf obstructed them. Despite several tries, the elephant calf refused to move away from its mother. Following this, the department staff captured the calf using a net, and it was tied up.

The postmortem of the elephant was conducted by Dr Mujeeb and Dr Naveen Kumar. Virajpet Deputy Conservator of Forests Kirubananthan T confirmed that the wild elephant is aged about 30 years.

He said that, as per the Veterinary doctors, the elephant is said to have suffered a spinal injury, leading to haemorrhage. He added that the elephant calf, which was released after the burial ritual, was found roaming across the incident spot.