Karnataka CM leaves for Delhi on July 27, buzz on cabinet expansion

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Monday to discuss the much-delayed cabinet expansion with the party high command leaders. If all goes well, the expansion to fill 20 cabinet posts is likely to take place by Wednesday, as was hinted by Industries Minister M B Patil. Even as reporters sought to know more details about the cabinet expansion, Shivakumar on Sunday refused to reply.

The CM will leave in the morning to attend to other engagements such as holding discussions with advocates at 3 pm on pending issues, including those related to irrigation projects.

Shivakumar’s predecessor Siddaramaiah and KPCC president B K Hariprasad are expected to go separately. They are expected to join the CM in a meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala late in the evening.

Monsoon session postponed to Aug 13

The monsoon session of the joint legislature has now been postponed to August 13. Expecting the expansion, Shivakumar had announced that the ten-day session will commence from August 6. But on Sunday, he said, “It has been decided to convene the monsoon session from August 13.”