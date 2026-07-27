KPSC to probe vet officers’ recruitment row

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Sunday constituted an inquiry sub-committee to probe allegations surrounding the recruitment of veterinary officers and has withheld the final selection list until the probe is completed.

The action was taken in the wake of a complaint filed at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on July 24 and the subsequent FIR registered on July 25.

The KPSC said, “In light of the complaint registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station… and the reports circulating on social media, the Karnataka Public Service Commission convened an emergency meeting on 26.07.2026 and took the following decisions.

Considering the continuous allegations against the Commission appearing in the media and acting with a sense of public responsibility, the Commission has decided to place its resolutions before the public.’’

The KPSC in its release stated that since the allegations in the complaint are of a serious nature, the Commission has constituted an Inquiry Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of a senior member of the Commission.