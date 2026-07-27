Protests erupt in Karnataka's Maldare after tomb-like structure found inside temple premises

MADIKERI: Tension prevailed in Maldare near Siddapura after miscreants allegedly established a tomb-like structure inside the premises of the Gaddigebetta Sri Siddeshwara Temple. Hundreds of villagers, backed by the BJP and Hindutva organisations, staged a massive protest outside the temple, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.
According to the temple management, staff members discovered a flower-decorated tomb inside the temple premises when they entered the premises on Sunday morning. They immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint alleging that a few miscreants from other religions had established the tomb to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and provoke communal disharmony in the region. The temple management also submitted CCTV footage that allegedly showed the miscreants arriving in two vehicles and installing the tomb.
While the Siddapura police were investigating the case, hundreds of villagers, supported by the BJP and Hindutva organisations, gathered outside the temple on Monday and staged a massive protest. The protesters also blocked the road, leading to a tense atmosphere in Maldare. They raised slogans against the police department and criticised the delay in making arrests. As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, its officials also reached the spot and faced backlash from the protesters.
Meanwhile, the protesters dug up the tomb, which they found to be empty, and threw away the flowers. They further alleged that the miscreants had consumed non-vegetarian food inside the temple premises and demanded their immediate arrest. They questioned the police's inaction and accused them of negligence. Hundreds of people walked to the hilltop temple as the entire village witnessed a large turnout.
Several leaders of Hindu organisations addressed the gathering and declared that they would intensify the protest if the police delayed the arrests.
Even as the road blockade continued, Forest Department RFO Naveen Kumar and police personnel assured the protesters that a case would be registered and immediate action would be taken to trace the miscreants. More than 100 police personnel were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.
Several BJP leaders, including Robin Devaiah and Ravi Kushalappa, participated in the protest alongside members of the RSS and other Hindu organisations.