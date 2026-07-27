Protests erupt in Karnataka's Maldare after tomb-like structure found inside temple premises

MADIKERI: Tension prevailed in Maldare near Siddapura after miscreants allegedly established a tomb-like structure inside the premises of the Gaddigebetta Sri Siddeshwara Temple. Hundreds of villagers, backed by the BJP and Hindutva organisations, staged a massive protest outside the temple, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

According to the temple management, staff members discovered a flower-decorated tomb inside the temple premises when they entered the premises on Sunday morning. They immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint alleging that a few miscreants from other religions had established the tomb to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and provoke communal disharmony in the region. The temple management also submitted CCTV footage that allegedly showed the miscreants arriving in two vehicles and installing the tomb.

While the Siddapura police were investigating the case, hundreds of villagers, supported by the BJP and Hindutva organisations, gathered outside the temple on Monday and staged a massive protest. The protesters also blocked the road, leading to a tense atmosphere in Maldare. They raised slogans against the police department and criticised the delay in making arrests. As the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, its officials also reached the spot and faced backlash from the protesters.