Why no one loves a good drought: Karnataka's dry spell deepens rural distress

Mangaluru

DK bets on arecanut, pepper to tide over rain shortfall

A dry spell coupled with deficient rainfall has left paddy growers across Dakshina Kannada anticipating a poor harvest this season, with the transplantation process getting delayed. Farmers said continuous soil moisture is essential for paddy cultivation, but insufficient rainfall has resulted in paddy fields readied for cultivation to dry out.

As per the India Meteorological Department, between March and May, the district should have received 23.66mm rainfall in pre-monsoon showers but there was only 16.17mm rainfall with a deficiency of 32%. Rainfall in June is crucial for paddy cultivation, but this year the district got only 39.51mm rainfall instead of 92.79mm average rainfall -- a deficit of 57 per cent.

Paddy growers said the lack of pre-monsoon showers affected the preparation of soil, tilling and nursery beds. Due to scarcity of rainfall, there is no natural flow of water in streams or natural springs of water essential for paddy cultivation, hence many farmers are not keen on cultivating paddy this season, fearing losses. Paddy cultivation activities in higher elevation or dry upland fields that rely mainly on rain have not been taken up yet.

Farmers said that by July-end, usually they finish transplanting saplings. Some growers have opted for modern mat nursery methods while many have opted for direct seeding as it bypasses the traditional water-intensive nursery and transplanting stages.