BJP MLA issues threat to Prakash Raj

UDUPI: BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Tuesday issued a threat to film actor and social activist Prakash Raj by stating he should stop sowing seeds of poison in the minds of artistes of the coastal region failing which he will become 'food for the fishes in the Arabian Sea'.

Prakash Raj had joined the student protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar last week and criticised the Centre for its education policies.

Speaking at a protest organised by the BJP against the CJP and Congress, he accused CJP of attempting to incite violence in the country with the help of foreign funding.



Referring to the CJP's NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, Suvarna alleged that the protestors were not genuine students and verifying the protesters' backgrounds would reveal the truth. He warned that BJP workers would respond in a 'befitting manner' if such politics continued.



The protest was attended by several BJP MLAs of the district including V Sunil Kumar. The leaders sprayed insecticides on placards depicting cockroaches with faces of INDIA Bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav attached on them.