CM Shivakumar meets state MPs, discusses key issues & stresses on cross-party unity

BENGALURU, NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met parliamentarians from the state, including AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, at Parliament House on Monday to discuss the state’s key issues, particularly pending Central approvals for major projects.

The meeting was attended by leaders such as Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, and several other Karnataka MPs. Separately, an all-party meeting of Karnataka MPs was held at Karnataka Bhavan, where Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara made a strong appeal for the release of more than Rs 40,000 crore in pending grants from the Union Government.

In his address, Shivakumar emphasised cross-party unity for Karnataka’s interests. “When it comes to the state’s matters, we must all work together. Let us keep party politics aside for the welfare of the people of Karnataka,” he said, seeking the MPs’ support in securing approvals for pending projects from the Centre.

Shivakumar detailed the grim water situation, noting that most reservoirs except Almatti and Harangi are nearly empty, raising concerns over drinking water for people and livestock. He mentioned writing to PM Narendra Modi seeking urgent assistance.

Regarding inter-state projects, he informed the gathering that he, along with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, had agreed in the presence of Union Jal Shakthi Minister CR Patil to build a new balancing reservoir on the Tungabhadra to save 30tmcft of water.

The three CMs also endorsed the river-linking initiative involving the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, and Cauvery rivers. Dr Parameshwara noted that over 60 proposals submitted by Karnataka are still pending with the Centre. “Karnataka’s development contributes directly to the nation’s development. The Union Government should abandon its discriminatory approach and extend full support to the state’s growth,” Dr Parameshwara said.