CM Shivakumar thanks Jal Shakti MoS, cites SC verdict on Mekedatu project

BENGALURU: Reacting to the Union Government clarifying in the Parliament that there was no need for Karnataka to obtain the consent of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the UT of Puducherry to construct the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery near Ramanagara, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Supreme Court verdict had clearly stated that Karnataka does not need permission from other states to build a balancing reservoir on its own land, and other states have no right to object.

“Today in the Rajya Sabha, the Jal Shakti minister repeated this same point while answering a question from Tamil Nadu’s Anbumani Ramadoss. I thank him on behalf of Karnataka for this,” he said said at a meeting of MPs from Karnataka in New Delhi on Monday. The CM informed the MPs that his TN counterpary, C Joseph Vijay, wants to meet him..

In his reply in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choud­hary said Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project, submitted in 2019, has been returned to the project authority with the request to submit the revised DPR in compliance with the Cauvery Water

Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award and as per the extant Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines.

Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, Ambumani Ramadoss had asked the minister “whether Karnataka has obtained the consent of lower riparian states for the proposed Mekedatu Project.”