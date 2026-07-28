Congress brass to take final call on cabinet today

BENGALURU: With Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh for two days from Tuesday, the Congress high command has more time to take a final call on filling 20 vacancies in the DK Shivakumar cabinet. State leaders are expected to meet the central leadership at 8pm Tuesday, according to sources.

Even if the list is finalised at the meeting, the swearing-in is likely to be delayed due to non-availability of the governor. Until then, the names of MLAs selected as ministers will be kept confidential, a source said.

However, the national capital was abuzz on Monday, with intense political activity as Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramiah, KPCC president BK Hariprasad and cabinet berth aspirants set up camp, many of them keeping their fingers crossed as the high command runs through the lists to finalise the names.

There were about 60 legislators, including ministerial berth aspirants and their sympathisers. Apart from senior MLAs, MLCs were also lobbying for cabinet berths. “The cabinet expansion process will be completed by this week. You (media) are in a hurry over it,” Shivakumar told reporters. Congress leaders do not appear to be in a hurry as the governor is also not available to fix the date for the swearing-in ceremony.