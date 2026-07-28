Goonda Act will be invoked to curb illegal sand trade: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: To curb illegal sand mining, storage, and transportation across the state, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) MA Saleem has issued a circular to the police top brass on the directions of Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

“Illegal sand mining and transportation are not merely the plundering of the state’s natural resources; they are serious offences that pose a challenge to law and order and the larger public interest. Directions have been issued to the police department to enforce the law strictly and take firm legal action against the offenders,” said Priyank.

The circular directs the district and taluk-level task forces to function more effectively. It clearly states that the responsibility of identifying areas where illegal sand mining is taking place, maintaining constant surveillance, preventing illegal transportation and storage, and initiating legal action rests with the police officers concerned.

Police officers have also been instructed to coordinate closely with the Departments of Mines and Geology, Revenue, and Forest to prevent illegal transportation of sand, particularly along interstate routes and border areas.