Goonda Act will be invoked to curb illegal sand trade: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: To curb illegal sand mining, storage, and transportation across the state, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) MA Saleem has issued a circular to the police top brass on the directions of Home Minister Priyank Kharge.
“Illegal sand mining and transportation are not merely the plundering of the state’s natural resources; they are serious offences that pose a challenge to law and order and the larger public interest. Directions have been issued to the police department to enforce the law strictly and take firm legal action against the offenders,” said Priyank.
The circular directs the district and taluk-level task forces to function more effectively. It clearly states that the responsibility of identifying areas where illegal sand mining is taking place, maintaining constant surveillance, preventing illegal transportation and storage, and initiating legal action rests with the police officers concerned.
Police officers have also been instructed to coordinate closely with the Departments of Mines and Geology, Revenue, and Forest to prevent illegal transportation of sand, particularly along interstate routes and border areas.
They have also been directed to ensure that investigation and enforcement centres function effectively and to immediately bring any shortage of essential infrastructure to the notice of the department concerned.
“Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sand trade. Likewise, officers found guilty of dereliction of duty will face strict disciplinary action. Protecting the State’s natural resources and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld remain the Government’s highest priorities. Every police unit has been instructed to gather intelligence on illegal sand mining activities within its jurisdiction, conduct surprise raids wherever necessary, and invoke the provisions of the Goonda Act against habitual offenders involved in the illegal sand trade,” the home minister said.
The circular further directed that every monthly crime review meeting should include a station-wise review of cases relating to illegal sand mining, transportation, and storage, with appropriate instructions issued to subordinate officers.