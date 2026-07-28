Karnataka directs colleges to report every student suicide, unnatural death to police

BENGALURU: In a major step to strengthen student safety and institutional accountability, the Karnataka Higher Education department has directed all government, aided and private higher education institutions (HEIs) to immediately report every incident of student suicide or unnatural death to the jurisdictional police, irrespective of whether it occurs on campus, in a hostel, paying guest (PG) accommodation or elsewhere.

As per the annual student suicide data by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Karnataka ranks among the top states in the number of student suicides. The latest (2023) data shows 855 students died by suicide. Reasons given include pressure from parents or family members, ragging, depression and others.

A circular issued on July 22 to implement the Supreme Court’s directives stresses that all universities, colleges, residential academies, hostels and PG accommodations must strictly comply with the guidelines on student safety, mental health and statutory compliance.

The circular mandates all HEIs across to report any incident of suicide or unnatural death involving a student, whether a day scholar or student enrolled in distance or online mode of learning, to the jurisdictional police authorities immediately upon becoming aware of such an incident, irrespective of where it occurred.

The circular also mandates these educational institutions to submit an annual report on suicides and unnatural deaths to the administrative departments concerned, like the Department of Collegiate Education, Department of Technical Education and Directorate of Medical Education.