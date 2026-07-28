Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking longer timeline for electoral roll revision

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday the public interest litigation filed by writer Devanuru Mahadeva, historian Ramachandra Guha, Major General S G Vombatkere (retd), former vice-chancellor Sabhiha Bhoomigowda, seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the timeline presently notified for each phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, as revised by the order dated July 15 from one to three months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha adjourned the matter on Monday after hearing for some time as the counsel for the petitioners sought some time to produce the details of the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for SIR.

Stating that the administrative infrastructure deployed in the state has not been commensurate with the scale of exercise to cover 5.5 crore electors, the petitioners have also sought directions to the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to establish and operationalise functional voter facilitation centres at every polling booth in the state.

Referring to the public statements of Chief Minister linking continued access to the state’s welfare schemes, including its flagship guarantee schemes, to retention of one’s name on the electoral roll following the SIR, the petitioners requested the court to direct the chief secretary not to withdraw any social welfare schemes from persons who are not included in the voter rolls post SIR.

This apart, the petitioners prayed the court to issue directions to the ECI to clarify what falls within the ‘other’ sub-category of the absentee/shifted/dead/duplicate classification, and to direct that no elector’s name be excluded from the draft electoral roll under that sub-category without disclosed and specific reasons recorded and communicated to the elector.