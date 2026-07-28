Karnataka’s NAPS success masks deep district-level gaps, with over half logging fewer than 5,000 apprentices

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka has emerged as one of the leading states in implementing the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), but apprenticeship opportunities remain unevenly distributed, with more than half of its districts recording fewer than 5,000 trainees.

Data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday showed that 4,47,703 apprentices have been engaged under NAPS in Karnataka between 2018-19 and June 30, 2026, through 3,189 participating establishments.

However, district-wise figures reveal significant disparities. Of Karnataka's 31 districts, 18 have recorded fewer than 5,000 apprentices under the scheme.

These include Dakshina Kannada (4,783), Haveri (2,826), Koppal (2,923), Mandya (2,176), Raichur (2,172), Uttara Kannada (1,823), Udupi (1,396), Bidar (1,168), Bagalkote (1,013), Davanagere (915), Shivamogga (882), Vijayapura (856), Gadag (758), Chitradurga (665), Kodagu (627), Chikkamagaluru (463), Vijayanagar (460) and Yadgir (117).

At the other end of the spectrum, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,16,391 apprentices, nearly half of the state's total.

Bengaluru Rural recorded 59,752 apprentices, followed by Ramanagara (53,484), Mysuru (18,739), Kolar (16,727) and Belagavi (10,731).