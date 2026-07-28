POCSO case uncovers baby-selling racket in Karnataka; three held in Hubballi

DHARWAD: A case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Hubballi on July 16 has taken a dramatic turn, with police uncovering an alleged baby-selling racket linked to the case. During the investigation, authorities suspected that the minor survivor and her family members had already sold her newborn baby to a third party. It also emerged that the minor was pregnant again. Last week, police arrested three individuals in connection with the illegal sale.

Initially, the family members refused to disclose any information about the baby’s whereabouts, and the mother remained silent. However, after gathering basic leads, the police successfully traced and rescued the infant from Mangaluru.

The family had initially claimed the baby was unwell and was being kept at a relative’s house for treatment. As the inquiry deepened, it came to light that the baby was sold for Rs2.5 lakh through a mediator.

The three arrested individuals are - Abdul Karim Soudagar, accused of sexually abusing the minor, Jiyaual Nasawale, the mediator who brokered the deal and Manjunath Surangekar, the buyer.

Investigations revealed that the mediator noticed the pregnant minor and established contact with her family. He convinced them to sell the baby, offering to cover all medical expenses and other costs. While the exact date of the transaction remains unclear, the baby is believed to be just three months old.