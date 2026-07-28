Siddaramaiah’s retirement remark creates buzz in power corridors

BENGALURU, MYSURU : While Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is looking to expand his cabinet, his predecessor Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections has created ripples in the Congress. As has his claim that politics is becoming increasingly corrupt. Political analysts interpret Siddaramaiah’s announcement as a move to retain his relevance in Karnataka’s evolving political landscape.
All eyes are now on the expansion and whether Siddaramaiah manages to push any of his loyalist MLAs into the cabinet. Many of the MLAs were huddled in his residence on Sunday, and surrounded him at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, indicating that he remains a force to reckon with.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah’s remarks were intended as a warning to the Congress high command. “It is just drama to threaten the Congress, saying, ‘If you let me go, you will disappear without a trace. If you drop me, the Congress in Karnataka is finished’,” he taunted. Highlighting the MUDA scam, Ashoka alleged that during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, corruption was up by 60 per cent.
He claimed that for the past 10 years, Siddaramaiah had been saying he would retire, but would turn around and contest elections, and attribute it to Congress workers exerting pressure on him.
“The people of the state will not trust his words,” he remarked. “If he isn’t contesting, isn’t his son (Dr Yathindra) contesting? If there is corruption, how can he contest? Nobody from his family should contest.”
“The reason Siddaramaiah has given for retiring from electoral politics is 100 per cent true. Politics has gone to the dogs as the influence of money has increased,” said KPCC president B K Hariprasad.
“If Congress has to be strong, it needs Siddaramaiah. Without him, our party will have a hard time. He may retire from electoral politics but could still play a national role as a Rajya Sabha member,” said Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna. RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre hoped that even if Siddaramaiah retires, he will remain active and strengthen the Congress.A legislator from the Shivakumar camp told TNIE that Siddaramaiah will be kept in good humour until the 2028 elections, and making Yathindra a minister is part of this game plan.
Father’s decision final, says Yathindra
Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Monday said the decision by his father was final and deserved to be respected.
“As his son, I have no intention of convincing him otherwise. He is nearing 80 and has decided to prioritise his health. We should all respect his decision,” he said.