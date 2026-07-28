Siddaramaiah’s retirement remark creates buzz in power corridors

He claimed that for the past 10 years, Siddaramaiah had been saying he would retire, but would turn around and contest elections, and attribute it to Congress workers exerting pressure on him.

“The people of the state will not trust his words,” he remarked. “If he isn’t contesting, isn’t his son (Dr Yathindra) contesting? If there is corruption, how can he contest? Nobody from his family should contest.”

“The reason Siddaramaiah has given for retiring from electoral politics is 100 per cent true. Politics has gone to the dogs as the influence of money has increased,” said KPCC president B K Hariprasad.

“If Congress has to be strong, it needs Siddaramaiah. Without him, our party will have a hard time. He may retire from electoral politics but could still play a national role as a Rajya Sabha member,” said Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna. RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre hoped that even if Siddaramaiah retires, he will remain active and strengthen the Congress.A legislator from the Shivakumar camp told TNIE that Siddaramaiah will be kept in good humour until the 2028 elections, and making Yathindra a minister is part of this game plan.

Father’s decision final, says Yathindra

Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Monday said the decision by his father was final and deserved to be respected.

“As his son, I have no intention of convincing him otherwise. He is nearing 80 and has decided to prioritise his health. We should all respect his decision,” he said.