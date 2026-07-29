Bronze just start, goal is to win Paralympic gold: Karnataka's Shilpa Shyla

BENGALURU: Para athlete Shilpa K Shyla from Karnataka, who clinched the bronze medal in the Women’s F57 Shot Put at the 2026 ongoing Commonwealth Games, said the achievement is the result of perseverance, sacrifice and determination despite severe financial hardships.

Hailing from Mysuru, the 36-year-old athlete said representing both Karnataka and India at the international stage and returning home with a medal is a proud moment.

Looking ahead, she said her goal is to win a gold medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games. Shilpa told TNIE that her father is a farmer, while her mother is a homemaker. She began pursuing athletics seriously only in 2023, leaving behind her job as a private school teacher to train full-time.

She balanced teaching with training sessions

Before making the switch, Shilpa balanced teaching with morning and evening training sessions, a routine she described as physically and mentally demanding.

Training under coach SD Chand at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium, Shilpa said financial constraints have been her biggest hurdle. She spends around Rs 30,000-40,000 every month on training and nutrition, largely from her own resources. She said the only financial assistance she has received so far was Rs 50,000 from a private sponsor in Srirangapatna when she first competed in 2023.

Shilpa said competing in running and jumping events would require a specialised sports prosthetic leg costing over Rs 7-8 lakh, which she could not afford. Despite competing against athletes with 15-20 years of experience, Shilpa said she was confident of fighting for a medal, though she had been training for only about one-and-a-half years.

She appealed to the government to provide greater financial aid and sponsorship for para athletes so they can focus on training. ens