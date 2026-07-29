Centre denies Sagarmala funding for Mangaluru-Maravanthe ferry project

Mangaluru: In a setback to Karnataka's coastal tourism plans, the Centre has declined financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme for the proposed Mangaluru-Maravanthe coastal passenger ferry service and the integrated coastal tourism and marina development project at Kota Padukere in Udupi district, citing a lack of fiscal space.
The projects were expected to boost marine tourism, improve coastal connectivity and provide an alternative mode of transport along Karnataka's coastline.
Replying to an unstarred question by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the Karnataka government had submitted a feasibility report for the proposed passenger ferry service between Mangaluru and Maravanthe, along with a pre-feasibility study for an integrated coastal tourism and marina development project with ancillary infrastructure at Kota Padukere under the Sagarmala scheme.
The minister said the reports highlighted the potential for marine tourism, water sports and ferry services along Karnataka's 320-km coastline. However, he said the proposals could not be considered for financial assistance under the existing Sagarmala scheme because of the unavailability of fiscal space.
Earlier this year, the Karnataka Maritime Board proposed developing a 110-km coastal passenger ferry corridor between Mangaluru and Maravanthe in Udupi district at an estimated cost of Rs 37.8 crore. The project envisaged five stops Old Mangaluru Port, Hejmadi, Malpe, Kota and Maravanthe and a concession period of 20 years.
Yatish Baikamapady, chairman of the Airlines, Airport and Tourism Sub-Committee of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said he had never had high expectations for the project, arguing that ferry services could not match the speed of road transport. "Who will invest in such projects?" he asked.
The proposed corridor aimed to establish a sustainable maritime transport network along Karnataka's coast by integrating tourism and commerce while offering a scenic alternative to the congested NH-66. It was also expected to improve regional connectivity, promote sustainable transport and strengthen coastal tourism.