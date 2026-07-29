Centre denies Sagarmala funding for Mangaluru-Maravanthe ferry project

Mangaluru: In a setback to Karnataka's coastal tourism plans, the Centre has declined financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme for the proposed Mangaluru-Maravanthe coastal passenger ferry service and the integrated coastal tourism and marina development project at Kota Padukere in Udupi district, citing a lack of fiscal space.

The projects were expected to boost marine tourism, improve coastal connectivity and provide an alternative mode of transport along Karnataka's coastline.

Replying to an unstarred question by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivasa Poojary in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the Karnataka government had submitted a feasibility report for the proposed passenger ferry service between Mangaluru and Maravanthe, along with a pre-feasibility study for an integrated coastal tourism and marina development project with ancillary infrastructure at Kota Padukere under the Sagarmala scheme.

The minister said the reports highlighted the potential for marine tourism, water sports and ferry services along Karnataka's 320-km coastline. However, he said the proposals could not be considered for financial assistance under the existing Sagarmala scheme because of the unavailability of fiscal space.