CID to probe KPSC veterinary officer recruitment ‘irregularities’

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred two FIRs related to alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary officers to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Both cases were registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station.

The first FIR followed a complaint filed by the KPSC assistant secretary over a viral audio clip in which a person allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for a veterinary officer post, with an advance of Rs 40 lakh. In the case, the Soudha police arrested two persons, suspected to be middlemen.

The second FIR was based on a complaint filed by an aspirant, Manjunath, who alleged irregularities like question paper leak and OMR sheet tampering in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The complaint names suspended KPSC chairman S Shivashankarappa Sahukar, former KPSC members, officials, and 29 selected candidates.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, “If allegations of corruption, malpractice, unfair means or any other form of misconduct in public examinations or recruitment processes are found, they will be investigated, irrespective of the status or position of those involved.”

Rs 70L demanded for supplying answers

In the first case, the Vidhana Soudha police have arrested two persons -- Sikandar Choudhary (46), a headmaster from Vijayapura, and Arif Mohammed (45) from Bagalkot district. Arif allegedly approached several candidates, claiming he could supply answers near the examination centre for Rs 70 lakh. The police found that a candidate had allegedly transferred Rs 1.98 lakh to Sikandar’s account.

During questioning, the accused claimed they had merely misused KPSC’s name. But the investigation indicated that the two accused may have had links within KPSC.