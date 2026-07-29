Division Bench of Karnataka HC upholds quashing of land acquisition for NICE project

BENGALURU: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by a single judge that had set aside the acquisition of several acres of land for the controversial Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project.

"It appears that this BMICP may be one of the biggest scam in the State of Karnataka and it demonstrates how a State, which is the trustee of the natural resources on behalf of the citizens, can allow the private interest to flourish in utter violation of the Constitutional mandate and the law to the detriment of environment, ecology and against the public interest for questionable considerations", the division bench observed.

A division bench of Justice D K Singh and Justice T M Nadaf made these scathing remarks in the order pronounced on Wednesday dismissing the 92 appeals filed by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE), Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and others challenging the single judge's order dated July 4, 2025.

The single judge had set aside the acquisition of several acres of land with an observation that more than 23 years have passed since the notifications were issued between 2008 and 2009 and awards have not been passed by the KIADB, depriving the owners of the use and occupation of agricultural lands and losing their livelihood.

Dismissing the appeals, the division bench observed that the NICE project has done nothing but to benefit its proponents in an astronomical way at the expense of the landowners and the public interest in general.

This is a fit case where an independent assessment and investigation should be carried out by a special team of experts by conducting a forensic audit of its accounts and for committing fraud and other criminal acts of commissions and omissions, the court added.