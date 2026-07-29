Farmers erupt in protest across Karnataka's Mandya district against CWRC order

MYSURU: Farmers in Cauvery basin intensified their agitation on Tuesday after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. The order triggered widespread protests in Mandya district, with farmers, political leaders and farmer organisations warning the State Government against implementing the directive.

Hundreds of farmers, along with members of various organisations, staged a demonstration at Sanjay Circle in Mandya before blocking the old Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. Protesters raised slogans of “We will give blood, but not water”, with several farmers staging a semi-nude protest to express their anger. They said that under no circumstances should Karnataka release water to Tamil Nadu, arguing that the state’s own drinking water and irrigation needs are under severe stress owing to a poor monsoon.

Agitators said that the KRS reservoir currently has a water level of around 92 feet, and continuous release of 3,500 cusecs for 15 days would significantly deplete storage. They warned that such a move would not only jeopardise irrigation for standing crops but could also lead to a drinking water crisis in several districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya. Farmers said crops were already withering owing to inadequate rainfall and that both people and livestock were facing severe hardship.

Former MLA Annadani urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar not to comply with the CWRC order. He recalled that former chief ministers S Bangarappa and HD Deve Gowda had previously resisted similar directives issued by the Cauvery authorities in the interest of Karnataka. He warned that if water was released this time, farmers would intensify their agitation.