From merit list to plaint: Aspirant alleges corruption in KPSC veterinary officer recruitment, moves police

BENGALURU: For most of her life, merit never failed 26-year-old Dr Bhavana T. She was among Chikkamagaluru district toppers in the SSLC examination with 97%, repeated the feat in PUC with another 97% and graduated from Veterinary College, Gadag, with a Cumulative Performance Record (CPR) of 8.1. Every examination, she believed, brought her a step closer to her dream of becoming a government veterinary officer. Instead, it brought her to the Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

Alleging that merit was compromised by money and influence in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary officers, Bhavana is among the aspirants who has now approached the police seeking justice.

The daughter of government school teachers from Chikkamagaluru, Bhavana said she grew up believing that hard work was the only path to success. “Today, I am forced to question that belief. It feels like hard work alone is no longer enough. If you have money or influence, you can bypass the system and get what you want,” she said.

Soon after Bhavana graduated in 2024, KPSC on July 29 issued the notification to recruit veterinary officers. “I decided not to take up a job because I wanted to focus entirely on the exam. I spent months preparing for the exam scheduled for April 2025. But it was postponed indefinitely without a fresh date being announced.

Given KPSC’s track record, we had no idea when it would actually be held,” she said. The exam was eventually conducted in December 2025. The provisional selection list was published in January this year, followed by the final list in July.