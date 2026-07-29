Karnataka recommends IPS officers, police personnel for President’s medals

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has recommended 40 police officers and personnel, including 13 IPS officers, for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) to be conferred on Independence Day.

The recommendations were forwarded by the Home department to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after proposals were received from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka. The state has recommended Dr Harishekaran P, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Technical Services, and Ravi S, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the IPS category.

Five officers have been nominated in the non-IPS category for the same honour: MN Karibasavana Gouda, SP, DCRE, Bengaluru; Mahadeva Prasad, Commandant, 4th Battalion, KSISF, Mysuru; Dharmendra Huccha, ACP, CCB, Bengaluru City; Shashidhara Devaraju, inspector and Dr Sudhakar Bhimasha Sangolagikar, inspector.

11 IPS officers on the list