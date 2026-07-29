Karnataka

Karnataka recommends IPS officers, police personnel for President’s medals

The recommendations were forwarded by the Home department to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after proposals were received from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Express Illustration)
Bansy Kalappa
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has recommended 40 police officers and personnel, including 13 IPS officers, for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) to be conferred on Independence Day.

The recommendations were forwarded by the Home department to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after proposals were received from the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Karnataka. The state has recommended Dr Harishekaran P, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Technical Services, and Ravi S, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the IPS category.

Five officers have been nominated in the non-IPS category for the same honour: MN Karibasavana Gouda, SP, DCRE, Bengaluru; Mahadeva Prasad, Commandant, 4th Battalion, KSISF, Mysuru; Dharmendra Huccha, ACP, CCB, Bengaluru City; Shashidhara Devaraju, inspector and Dr Sudhakar Bhimasha Sangolagikar, inspector.

11 IPS officers on the list

  • Dr PS Harsha, IGP, Ballari Range

  • N Shashi Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad city

  • Dr YS Ravikumar, IGP, CID

  • Hanumantharaya, Deputy IGP, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission

  • D Devaraj, DIG (Training)

  • Dr K Dharani Devi, DIG, State Intelligence

  • Girish Shivappa Sanner, DIG, Central Range

  • Chandrakanth MV, DIG and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru

  • Sara Fathima, DIG, Cyber Command

  • Vishnuvardhana N, SP, Bengaluru district

  • HD Ananda Kumar, SP, Railways, Bengaluru

President’s police medal