Karnataka records highest dropout rate among boys at secondary level

BENGALURU: Boy students in Karnataka are dropping out of school at an alarming rate, with the state recording the highest dropout rate among all states and Union Territories at the secondary level (Classes IX to XII). According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report, 18.1% of boys at the secondary level dropped out during the academic year.

The findings are part of the recently released UDISE+ report for National Education Policy (NEP)-compliant schools, published by the Union Ministry of Education’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

Karnataka was followed by Chhattisgarh (18%), Ladakh (15.6%), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (15%).

The state’s overall dropout rate also remained among the highest in the country. Karnataka recorded an overall secondary-level dropout rate of 14.3% in 2025-26, the second highest after Ladakh (14.8%).

The report, however, also highlighted a positive trend. Karnataka was among 12 states and Union Territories to achieve a 100% transition rate from the foundational stage (pre-primary to Class II) to the preparatory stage (Classes III to V). However, the transition rate from the middle stage (Classes VI to VIII) to the secondary stage stood at 97.6%. Kerala was the only state to record a 100% transition rate in this category.