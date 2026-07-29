Karnataka to challenge order to release 3.5k cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) direction to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days (4 tmcft) to Tamil Nadu, before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). CWRC’s direction on Tuesday came as a shocker to the state that is already facing a deficit rainfall and water levels in reservoirs, especially in the Cauvery basin, remaining extremely low.

Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express that the state has water only to meet drinking needs and nothing more. “We are not in a position to release any more water now. I directed our officials to get ready to file an appeal against the order. We will file the appeal either on Wednesday or Thursday,’’ he said.

Reddy has called a meeting with senior officials from the Water Resource Department in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Earlier in the day in New Delhi, Reddy had said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Inflows to dams below 30-yr average

At the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting on Tuesday, Karnataka submitted that cumulative inflows into the four Cauvery reservoirs were at 65.86%, which is below 30-year average. The state also mentioned that the existing reservoir storage is barely sufficient to meet drinking water needs and the state is not in a position to release water beyond essential domestic requirements. “There is a water deficit. If we had not received rain 15 days ago, the situation would have turned bad. But we received some rain and there is no problem for drinking. We have water only for drinking now,” he said.