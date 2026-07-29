KSAPS launches awareness campaign in colleges, workplaces across Karnataka to promote HIV testing

BENGALURU: With over 56,000 people in Karnataka estimated to be unaware of their HIV status, the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) has launched a statewide awareness campaign across colleges, universities and workplaces to encourage voluntary HIV testing and reduce stigma.

The campaign has been rolled out in all colleges through circulars issued to universities, including Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), first-grade colleges, diploma institutions and medical colleges. Awareness initiatives are also being extended to software companies, industries and other workplaces.

As part of the initiative, KSAPS has introduced a QR code-based self-risk assessment tool that allows individuals to anonymously answer seven questions to assess their HIV risk. Those identified as being at risk are guided to the nearest HIV testing centres across the country or can connect with counsellors online for confidential advice.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Padma Basavanthappa, Project Director, KSAPS, said, “We found one or two positive cases among college-going students, even in medical colleges. We want students to be aware so that if they feel they are at risk, they voluntarily come forward for testing,” she said.

She clarified that the initiative does not mandate HIV testing. Instead, it focuses on creating awareness while ensuring complete confidentiality.