New rules classify homestays, B&Bs in Karnataka as separate categories

BENGALURU: Tourism and Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday announced that the Karnataka government will introduce stringent regulations and separate frameworks for Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishments and homestays.

He said the distinct frameworks are aimed at preserving the identity of genuine homestays and B&B establishments while promoting tourist accommodation. The Tourism Department has introduced a policy to reform the accommodation sector by creating separate categories. The move is intended to strengthen regulation, bring greater clarity and create a more structured tourism accommodation ecosystem across Karnataka.

Under the Guidelines for Registration of Homestay Establishments – 2025, homestays and B&B establishments have been defined as two separate categories. The reform is intended to improve service quality, streamline regulation and further strengthen the state’s tourism infrastructure, tourism department officials said.

According to the new guidelines, a homestay is a privately owned residence where the owner or an immediate family member (spouse or children) resides on the premises and offers accommodation in one to six rooms. Homestays are recognised as non-commercial establishments.

In the B&B model, the property owner does not reside on the premises. Instead, the property is managed by an operator or agent who stays at the establishment and provides hospitality services to guests. Such establishments may operate with up to six rooms or 12 beds and are recognised as commercial establishments. The government will issue separate operational guidelines for the B&B category.